Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.
About Atlanticus
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.