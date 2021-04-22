Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

