Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 453,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,030. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

