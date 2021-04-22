Insider Selling: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,589.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

