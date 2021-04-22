Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,750.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

On Thursday, January 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00.

TSE NOA opened at C$13.66 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.19 and a one year high of C$16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$409.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

