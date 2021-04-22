Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $22,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Landec by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landec by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

