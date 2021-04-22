Insider Buying: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Featured Article: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.