Insider Buying: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.