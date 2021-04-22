Independent Research Reiterates €272.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €228.40 ($268.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €221.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

