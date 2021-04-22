Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IMBBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. 220,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

