ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post sales of $16.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.64 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,971. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 662.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 68,646 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.