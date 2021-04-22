iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILIAF. Citigroup started coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

ILIAF stock opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. iliad has a 1 year low of $181.50 and a 1 year high of $191.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.38.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

