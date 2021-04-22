IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $10.24. IKONICS shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 9,152 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $20.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $64,179.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total transaction of $141,038,120.34. Insiders have sold a total of 37,767 shares of company stock valued at $141,106,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

