II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

IIVI opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -695.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

