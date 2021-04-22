IHS Markit Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

