IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $105.15 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.