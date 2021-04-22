IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of IGO stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. IGO has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

