IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,165 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

