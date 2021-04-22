IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,355,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

SPYD stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.