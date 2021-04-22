IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.