IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,866 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $691,000.

MUB stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

