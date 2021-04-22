IDACORP’s (IDA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after buying an additional 171,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

