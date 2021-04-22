Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Iconic Token has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $7,126.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01094856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00702037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.16 or 1.00885553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

