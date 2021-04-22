Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of ICHR opened at $59.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 98.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,061,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

