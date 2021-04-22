I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $55.90

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.90, but opened at $57.82. I-Mab shares last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 5,531 shares changing hands.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.