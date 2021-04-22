HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 69.8% Lower Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $64,947.20 and $3,440.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 69.8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00658912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.15 or 0.07823883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00049545 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.