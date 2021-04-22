Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $175.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $195.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

