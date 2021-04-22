Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 79,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

