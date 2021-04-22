Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.01. 244,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.23. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

