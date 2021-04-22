Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of HBMD stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 9,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,385. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $304.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.