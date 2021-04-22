Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,089 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

