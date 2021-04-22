Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.