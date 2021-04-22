Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

HMPT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

In related news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

