Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.28

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.28 and traded as high as C$30.98. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$30.61, with a volume of 60,596 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.28.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.5799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

