Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.86

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 2290871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

