Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGV stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

