Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hilltop by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Hilltop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hilltop by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

