HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%.

HEXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

