Heritage Way Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.50. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,190. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.67 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

