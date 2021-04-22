Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post sales of $145.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.52 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $132.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 68,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,356. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 154.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

