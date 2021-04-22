Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

