Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $4,653,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the period.

Shares of HIBB opened at $72.30 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Insiders have sold 49,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

