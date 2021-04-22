Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.81.

NYSE:DAC opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

