Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

