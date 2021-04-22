Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $5.03 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,536,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.