Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $3.29 Million in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 282,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of GoPro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.13 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

