Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $25.77

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $25.13. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1,169 shares trading hands.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after purchasing an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $160,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

