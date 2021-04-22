Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241,291.10

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $241,291.10 and $43.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001619 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002960 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

