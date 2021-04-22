HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in HEICO were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in HEICO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in HEICO by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

HEI stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.25. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

