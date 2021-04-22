Hedget (HGET) Price Tops $8.23 on Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $8.23 or 0.00016066 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $674,725.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049764 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

