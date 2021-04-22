Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 3.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. 95,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,717,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -128.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.