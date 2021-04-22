Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

